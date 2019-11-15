U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday rejected any suggestion of bias in a Pentagon decision to award Microsoft Corp an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract, after Amazon.com Inc announced plans to challenge it.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong and China condemn attack on justice secretary as protests paralyze city - November 15, 2019
- U.S. defense chief rejects Amazon’s accusations of bias in cloud contract - November 15, 2019
- Pentagon’s Esper says crucial South Korea pay more for U.S. troops - November 15, 2019