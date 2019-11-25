U.S. defense secretary fires Navy chief over handling of SEAL saga

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy’s top civilian after losing confidence in him over his handling of the high-profile case of a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Sunday.
