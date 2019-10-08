U.S. Defense Secretary participated in call between Trump and Erdogan: official

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley took part in a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.
