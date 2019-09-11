U.S. Democrat, Republican nearly tied in early North Carolina congressional election results

U.S. Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready were neck and neck in early results from a special congressional election in North Carolina, with both parties watching to see whether President Donald Trump’s Republican Party could keep its grip on a long-held seat.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democrats pressure Republicans by advancing gun control bills - September 10, 2019
- Republican pulls slightly ahead in North Carolina congressional election results - September 10, 2019
- With Bolton’s departure, an Iran hawk leaves the chessboard - September 10, 2019