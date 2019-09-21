Democrats vying for the nomination to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump tried to make a splash on Saturday as they entered a party steak fry in Des Moines, Iowa, the state that will host the first nominating contest in early February.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Stealth bomber for Area 51 crowd? U.S. military unit apologizes for tweet - September 21, 2019
- U.S. Democratic presidential hopefuls vie to wow voters at Iowa steak fry - September 21, 2019
- Paris draws new climate rally; police vie with ‘yellow vests’, ‘black blocs’ - September 21, 2019