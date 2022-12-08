Xage & fellow cohort members set out to secure green energy resources

PALO ALTO, Calif, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xage, the zero trust real-world cybersecurity company, today announced that it was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to join the first Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator™ (CECA) program cohort. Cohort providers were recognized for their strong authentication technology for distributed energy resources, and will use NREL’s advanced testing and evaluation capabilities—including its ARIES cyber range —to propose solutions for securing renewable energy systems.

Xage’s underlying technology, the Xage Fabric, was built specifically for difficult-to-secure operational technology (OT) environments, and to protect applications such as renewable energy that span cyber-physical OT and digital IT architectures. By enabling a zero trust approach across OT, IT and cloud, the Xage Fabric makes it easier for real-world operations—from power grids and solar farms to manufacturers and logistics companies—to undergo secure digital transformation. Xage’s zero trust identity-based access management and remote access capabilities , distributed deployment and resilience, autonomous local identity and access control, and support for the OT Purdue security model made Xage a natural candidate for CECA.

“The past few years brought a dramatic increase in cyber attacks on real world OT and IT systems . Clean energy is mission critical for the modern electrical grid, and cyber attacks threaten energy supply disruption, loss of operating information, and potentially harmful safety issues,” said Duncan Greatwood, Xage CEO. “Xage provides solutions to help operators secure complex, distributed operational environments. We’re proud to be part of this program and work to meet the needs of the next generation of energy systems.”

Working with its partners, CECA aims to identify common security gaps in the grid and build cyber solutions that mitigate vulnerabilities. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and sponsored by the DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER), and utility industry partners in collaboration with the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). Additionally, three major U.S. utilities are partners with CECA—Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Duke Energy, and Xcel Energy—with more expected to join.

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage’s solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access, and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation. Xage is currently offering a free trial for secure remote access to qualified critical infrastructure operators.

About the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator (CECA)

The Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator™ (CECA) advances cyber innovation to defend modern, renewable energy technologies against high-priority cybersecurity risks to the energy sector and expedites disruptive solutions to market.

