U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES TEAMS WITH MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE TO DELIVER DISTANCE LEARNING SOLUTIONS

Groundbreaking Partnership Offers Online Graduate Degree Programs in Public Health and Biotechnology to Over 100,000 Agency Employees and Contractors

Atlanta, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), one the nation’s leading educators of primary-care physicians, entered a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to provide educational services to the agencies agency’s 89,000 employees and 25,000 contractors, the institution announced today.

Through its Office of Online Education and Expanded Programs (OEEP), MSM offers web-based graduate degree programs in public health and biotechnology for the agency. Employees, contractors, and their immediate dependents are eligible to enroll in the online Executive Master of Public Health (eMPH) and the Master of Science in Biotechnology (MS Biotech) degree programs. Both offer unique opportunities designed especially for working professionals with varying career goals, work schedules and learning styles. Participants will receive a 10 percent tuition discount under the partnership.

The MSBT program launched in January 2019, the eMPH in August 2019.

“We are very excited about what we hope is the first of many professional development partnerships with various government and industry organizations that will help participants enhance their value to their employers and advance their careers,” said Angelita Howard, Ed.D., OEEP program director.

Intelligent.com recently ranked MSM’s online MS Biotech program among the top 10 in the country, alongside such institutions as Harvard, Purdue and George Washington universities. The 35-credit hour, 12-month MS Biotech program focuses on bioscience, core technologies and regulatory affairs, and business development used to support biotechnology enterprises. Graduates leave ready to assume or advance in positions in government, academia and industry.

Graduates of the 18-month eMPH program are proficient in the practical, research, communication, and professional skills necessary to advance in the public health profession, with emphasis on strategies to eliminate health disparities. The program combines applied practical and integrated learning experiences, supported by community-based, participatory research. Completion of the degree opens doors to leadership positions with community-based organizations as well as local, state, national, and international agencies. Many graduates also are competitive applicants as they pursue terminal degrees such as a Ph.D., M.D., and more.

The admissions requirements for prospective students under this partnership are the same as those for all MSM applicants, including necessary forms, transcripts, test scores, and any other required documentation.

For more information about the MSM/HHS partnership and how to enroll click here, email [email protected] or call (404) 752-1100.

About Morehouse School of Medicine

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM), located in Atlanta, Ga., was founded in 1975 as the Medical Education Program at Morehouse College. In 1981, MSM became an independently chartered institution. MSM is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians and was recently recognized as the top institution among U.S. medical schools for our social mission. Our faculty and alumni are noted in their fields for excellence in teaching, research and public policy.

MSM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, Council on Education for Public Health, Liaison Committee on Medical Education and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

About U.S. Department of Health & Human Services

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) mission is to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans. HHS fulfills that mission by providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services.

HHS is excited to enter university partnership with MSM. The University Partnership Program includes a host of private and public universities committed to supporting HHS employees in their continuous education and professional development. HHS employees can choose from among the range of certification and degree programs offered by the partner university and receive applicable benefits, including tuition discounts. Employees should visit the university websites via the links below to learn more about the specific benefits offered to the HHS workforce. Employees are responsible for satisfying registration, enrollment and financial aid requirements.

More information concerning our University Partners can be found at https://humancapital.learning.hhs.gov/partners/university.asp

MSM Media Relations

(404) 752-1888

[email protected]

HHS Press Office

(202) 690-6343

[email protected]

CONTACT: William (Bill) Doughty Morehouse School of Medicine 7202121290 [email protected]