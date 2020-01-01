The United States is immediately deploying about 750 soldiers to the Middle East in response to the violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- World welcomes 2020, but celebrations shadowed by wildfires, protests, Korea tensions - December 31, 2019
- U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief - December 31, 2019
- Iran denies role in U.S. embassy violence, warns against retaliation - December 31, 2019