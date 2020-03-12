The United States did not coordinate on a sweeping restriction on European travel aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus with European officials before U.S. President Donald Trump announced it late on Wednesday, a European diplomat said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Financial markets reel, stocks plunge as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban - March 12, 2020
- U.S. did not coordinate, notify EU about travel restriction: diplomat - March 12, 2020
- U.S. House leaders unveil coronavirus bill; Capitol tours suspended - March 12, 2020