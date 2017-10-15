U.S. diplomacy with North Korea to continue until ‘first bomb drops’: Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying “those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops.”
