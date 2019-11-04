U.S. diplomat tells impeachment probe she was urged to tweet support for Trump

Two U.S. diplomats told lawmakers the State Department was being used for domestic political purposes under President Donald Trump and warned that would hurt American interests, according to transcripts released on Monday in Congress’ impeachment investigation.
