U.S. diplomat testifies Trump tied Ukraine aid to politically motivated investigations

The top American diplomat in Ukraine testified on Tuesday that President Donald Trump made the release of U.S. security aid to Ukraine contingent on Kiev publicly declaring it would carry out politically motivated investigations that he demanded, according to a copy of his statement to lawmakers.
