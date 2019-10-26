The top U.S. diplomat for Europe did not know U.S. security aid may have been withheld to pressure Ukraine’s new president to conduct investigations politically helpful to U.S. President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. diplomat unaware of possible quid pro quo on Ukraine: source - October 26, 2019
- Vatican synod proposes ordination of married men as priests in Amazon region - October 26, 2019
- Eight killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again - October 26, 2019