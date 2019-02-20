U.S. dismisses Putin nuclear comments as ‘propaganda’

The United States on Wednesday dismissed comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would match any U.S. move to deploy new nuclear missiles closer to Russia as propaganda designed to divert attention from alleged Russian violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
