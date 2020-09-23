Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / U.S. Diversity Group Launches First African American-Owned Hotel Investment Fund

U.S. Diversity Group Launches First African American-Owned Hotel Investment Fund

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A trio of prominent African American business leaders has announced the formation of U.S. Diversity Group LLC, a real estate owner, development and management firm that is now offering investment opportunities through its hotel fund for the acquisition and management of properties. It is the first SEC-registered hotel investment fund owned by African Americans.

Led by CEO Dr. Velma Trayham, COO Toshia Posey and CFO Jacques Posey, U.S. Diversity Group is offering shares for as low as $500 apiece, removing a major barrier for African Americans and others to enter this lucrative and growing market.

“Less than 2% of hotel owners are Black, so we are proud to provide the opportunity for investors in any income level to gain access to hotel ownership. This offering will present a real partnership for change in the lodging industry that will generate more new construction projects, create jobs and allow investors the potential to achieve generational wealth with their families,” said Trayham.

U.S. Diversity Group has a unique and progressive model that eliminates debt structure and offers strong cash flow. The group is employing the following strategies to maximize the return on investment for investors:

  • Already approved by a major franchisor to develop new-construction, dual-brand hotels; the flagship property will be located in Orlando, Fla.
  • Implement value-add asset management through repositioning strategies and execution of successful fundraising
  • Acquire nonperforming loan (NPL) pools at deep discounts to current hotel values
  • Both accredited and non-accredited investors may apply
  • Investor partners will get a 65% share of profit from the fund

“We’re providing unique opportunities for individuals, especially African Americans, to invest in hotel real estate. Whether your interests are personal, professional or philanthropic, we offer three investment options that allow you to create social impact through ownership,” said Toshia Posey.

“We truly believe this is an ideal moment to launch the first fund that gives African Americans the opportunity for hotel ownership. First, it’s an opportune time to develop the company’s assets and structure while the lodging industry heads toward a recovery. And second, new legislation that enabled equity crowdfunding allows funds like ours to make strategic hotel industry investment possible for individuals from a variety of economic circumstances,” said Jacques Posey.

To learn more about partnership opportunities, visit USDiversityGroup.com or call 404-795-6157.

CONTACT: Contact: Al Cohen
[email protected]
440-287-7047

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.