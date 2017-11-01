WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A visa program aimed at diversifying the U.S. immigrant population came under attack from President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he learned that the man accused of killing eight people in New York City on Tuesday used it to enter the country.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. ‘diversity visa’ program in spotlight after New York attack - November 1, 2017
- U.S. lawmakers reach agreement on new North Korea sanctions - November 1, 2017
- China’s Xi says hopes to promote relations with North Korea: KCNA - November 1, 2017