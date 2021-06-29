U.S. Economic Rebound Powered by Consumers With Trillions in Extra Savings

BOCA RATON, FL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world is watching an economic recovery that has never been seen before.

The Wall Street Journal reported that “consumers with trillions in extra savings, businesses eager to hire and enormous policy support” is powering the economic rebound from the pandemic. The Journal report said businesses and workers would “emerge from the downturn with far less permanent damage than occurred” after other recent recessions.

Helping fuel this unparalleled boom is an economy flushed with COVID-19 stimulus money and, as the Journal reported, new businesses opening at a historic rate.

“The economy was strong before the pandemic, and it seems to be in great shape to exceed all expectations in the near future,” said Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “COVID-19 put life on hold for many people. Now, with extra savings, they will help power the economic rebound.”

Gould said international product manufacturers are watching the U.S. recovery with great interest.

“Even during the pandemic, I worked with health and wellness companies worldwide that wanted to launch products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “Many of them laid the groundwork to expand their presence in America during the health crisis. They are now in a position to ride the economic recovery wave to success.”

Gould and NPI continue to work with new companies that want to launch their products in the U.S.

“NPI has been developing the retail infrastructure for our clients,” Gould said. “We make sure their products meet FDA guidelines and we contact retailers to carry their products.”

Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to make it easy for retailers to enter the U.S. market.

“We provide all the services product manufacturers need. Under the NPI banner, we provide expertise in sales, logistics, and marketing,” Gould said.

Gould’s career with product manufacturers spans more than three decades.

“One of my highlights occurred in the early 2000s when Amazon launched its health and wellness category online,” Gould said. “I worked with Jeff Fernandez, who was part of the team tasked with stocking the virtual shelves of this new category.”

Gould used all of his contacts in the health and wellness industry to place more than 150 health and wellness brands with Amazon.

Today, Fernandez, who also worked as a buyer for Walmart, is the president of NPI.

“Jeff and I have a great working relationship, which is why I brought him into the NPI family,” Gould said.

Together, along with the rest of the NPI team, Gould and Fernandez are looking forward to the historic economic recovery in the U.S.

“2021 should be a record year for NPI, as well,” he added.

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

