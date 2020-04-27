The shuttering of the U.S. economy due to the coronavirus pandemic is a shock of historic proportions that will likely push the national unemployment rate to 16% or higher this month and require more stimulus to ensure a strong rebound, a White House economic adviser said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korean officials call for caution amid reports that North Korean leader Kim is ill - April 26, 2020
- Exclusive: Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan, push for sale – sources - April 26, 2020
- U.S. economy faces historic shock, with 16% joblessness possible, Trump adviser says - April 26, 2020