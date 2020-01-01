U.S. embassy in Baghdad suspends consular operations: statement

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad said on Wednesday that all public consular operations were suspended, a day after Iran-backed militias and their supporters stormed its outer perimeter, setting fires, throwing rocks and smashing surveillance cameras.
