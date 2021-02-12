Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / U.S. Employment Outlook Tied to Vaccine Rollouts, but Mask Mandates, Other Policies Could Temper Recovery

U.S. Employment Outlook Tied to Vaccine Rollouts, but Mask Mandates, Other Policies Could Temper Recovery

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

FAU Economist: Can’t Let Guard Down or Allow Household Incomes to Suffer

BOCA RATON Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The U.S. employment picture is gradually improving, but still unclear is whether COVID-19 vaccines will dramatically change consumer habits enough to realize a full economic recovery in the near-term, according to an economics professor at Florida Atlantic University. 

Some experts say the nation may soon enter the early phases of herd immunity, which would cause infection rates to plunge quickly and allow businesses to reopen or expand. But government regulations still may discourage a return to normalcy in the interest of public health. Either way, the fate of the economy will be a major talking point in 2021 as the nation seeks to dig out from the devastation caused by the pandemic.

From January to April 2020, the U.S. economy lost 22 million jobs, but the latest employment figures show that more than 12 million of those positions have returned – even without vaccines widely available, noted William Luther, Ph.D., an assistant professor in FAU’s College of Business.

“When the pandemic began, we didn’t really know what we were dealing with,” he said. “There was a lot of uncertainty. We took crude steps to limit the spread, and economic activity suffered immensely. Then, as we learned more about the virus, we were able to adopt more sophisticated mitigation strategies like social distancing and wearing masks, which allowed many of us to return to work.”

Luther explained that the nation still is operating at a reduced capacity, with the latest unemployment rate at 6.3 percent.

“That’s a huge improvement from the 14.8 percent unemployment rate realized back in April,” he said. “But, before the pandemic, the unemployment rate was only around 3.5 percent.”

It’s likely that even more people will return to work over the next four to six months as the general population gains access to the vaccines. The speed of the recovery will depend in large part on how quickly those vaccines are administered, according to Luther.

But he added it’s also possible that regulators will remain cautious about lifting such policies as mask mandates, which limit the virus’ spread but also discourage people from eating out in restaurants or visiting amusement parks, among other activities. 

“It’s tough to find the right balance,” Luther said. “We don’t want to let our guard down prematurely and see a surge in cases and deaths. But we also don’t want households to suffer economically any longer than is absolutely necessary.”

CONTACT: Paul Owers
Florida Atlantic University College of Business
5612214090
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.