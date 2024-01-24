Appleton, Wis., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Energy™, a leading provider of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits, completed its first solar project at one of its terminals in Fort Worth, Texas. This terminal has been owned and operated by U.S. Energy since December 2014.

Located on nearly 13,000 square feet of land between the terminal office and tank farm, the Fort Worth solar field consists of 312 400W bifacial solar modules that feed into a 124.8kW DC system. This project will generate 185-195MWh of electricity annually—offsetting nearly 50% of the terminal’s electrical energy load that would otherwise be sourced from grid power. While excess solar energy produced can be sold back to the grid, most will be used onsite.

“We’re excited to see our first terminal solar project operational,” shared Dan Morrill, vice president of operations at U.S. Energy. “As we work toward our goal of carbon neutrality, this was an ideal terminal for us to start with due to the available real estate. Having already added solar microgrids at two of our renewable natural gas (RNG) projects, we were able to carry over many of our lessons learned.”

A key project partner was EnTech Solutions™, a leader in sustainable, reliable energy solutions that’s dedicated to creating cleaner, smarter energy. EnTech Solutions provided end-to-end project management through energy modeling, solar engineering and development, installation, and optimization. This is the third solar project that U.S. Energy and EnTech Solutions have partnered on.

“We’re extremely proud to partner with U.S. Energy on another valuable renewable energy project,” said Matt Sabee, group leader, field energy at EnTech Solutions. “EnTech Solutions is committed to the growth of renewable power in support of the sustainability goals of our clients, and in support of our global environment.”

“This project allows us to not only reduce our existing carbon footprint by tracking both terminal energy usage and solar energy generation in real-time, but it also provides insights into how we can achieve further reductions going forward,” said Mike Koel, president of U.S. Energy. “As we receive more data on how this project is performing, we will explore building out solar fields at our other owned and operated terminals.”

U.S. Energy has established a network of 35+ owned and operated refined product terminals across the United States—backed by its internal supply and trading teams, multimodal logistic capabilities, and eight-million-barrel storage capacity. Prioritizing sustainability, nearly 80% of its terminals that require vapor control have been updated to include vapor recovery units instead of vapor combustion units, including the company’s Fort Worth North terminal. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

####

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company, is a leading vertically integrated solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Over our 70-year tenure, we’ve diversified throughout the energy supply chain—offering realistic, executable strategies that satisfy your economic and environmental goals. From energy project development, distribution, and marketing through wholesale, commercial, and retail channels, we partner with organizations—providing comprehensive support for any fuel or energy type. U.S. Energy’s asset portfolio of more than 35+ refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and one forestry project helps our customers Stay Ahead®. Driven to be the very best and most trusted energy solutions provider dedicated to Finding a Better Way toward a sustainable future, U.S. Energy is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the evolving energy industry. For more information, visit www.us-energy.com.

CONTACT: Stephanie Lowney, Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Innovation U.S. Energy, a U.S. Venture company 920.381.2190 [email protected]