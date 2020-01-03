Breaking News
Home / Top News / U.S. Energy Corp. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

U.S. Energy Corp. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We” “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) announced today that, following approval of the 1-for-10 reverse stock split by U.S. Energy shareholders at the 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 10, 2019, U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors determined to effect the reverse stock split of U.S. Energy’s common stock. The applicable Articles of Amendment to the Company’s Restated Articles of Incorporation were filed with and accepted by the Wyoming Secretary of State on December 31, 2019.

U.S. Energy common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open on January 6, 2020. U.S. Energy common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market Exchange under the symbol “USEG,” although a new CUSIP number (911805307) has been assigned to it as a result of the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares have been issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Stockholders otherwise entitled to receive fractional share(s) as a result of the reverse stock split will receive cash payments in lieu of such shares.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in U.S. Energy’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or at U.S. Energy’s website, www.usnrg.com.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

We are an independent energy company focused on the lease acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. Our business is currently focused in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and South Texas. We target low decline assets with existing infrastructure that allows us to maximize our return on capital in a cost effective and sustainable manner.  More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s operational, exploration and development plans; expectations regarding the nature and amount of the Company’s reserves; and expectations regarding production, revenues, cash flows and recoveries. When used in this press release, the words “will,” “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “could,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “profile,” “model,” or their negatives, other similar expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil and natural gas reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities, competition, operating risks, acquisition risks, liquidity and capital requirements, the effects of governmental regulation, adverse changes in the market for the Company’s oil and natural gas production, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Corporate Contact:

U.S. Energy Corp. 
Ryan Smith
Chief Executive Officer
(303) 993-3200
www.usnrg.com
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.