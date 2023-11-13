HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing oil and natural gas assets, today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Net daily production of 1,652 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”), a 6% decrease over third quarter of 2022

Oil production of 100,071 barrels, or 66% of total production

Lease Operating Expense of $4.0 million, or $26.31 per Boe, a 23% and 19% decrease, respectively, from third quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million during the quarter

PRODUCTION UPDATE

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company produced 152,013 Boe, or an average of 1,652 Boe/d, a 6% decrease compared to 161,206 Boe, or an average of 1,752 Boe/d, during the third quarter of 2022.

Three months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Sales volume Oil (Bbls) 100,071 95,429 Natural gas and liquids (Mcfe) 311,654 394,659 BOE 152,013 161,206 Average daily production (BOE/Day) 1,652 1,752 Average sales prices: Oil (Bbls) $ 78.05 $ 94.09 Natural gas and liquids (Mcfe) $ 2.98 $ 7.15 BOE $ 57.50 $ 73.19

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total oil and gas sales during the third quarter of 2023 were approximately $8.7 million, compared to $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decline in revenue was primarily due to a 21% decline in realized prices. Sales from oil production represented 89% of total revenue during the quarter, up from 76% in the third quarter of 2022.

Lease operating expense (“LOE”) for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately $4.0 million, or $26.31 per Boe, as compared to $5.2 million, or $32.28, in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in LOE was due primarily to the successful integration of acquired assets and the completion of necessary workover programs.

Cash general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were approximately $2.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, consistent with the $2.2 million reported during the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company reported a net loss of $8.8 million, or a loss of $0.35 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.16 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET UPDATE

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had debt outstanding of $12.0 million on its revolving credit facility with availability of $8.0 million and a cash balance of approximately $2.0 million.

HEDGING PROGRAM UPDATE

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company entered into fixed priced crude oil swaps with settlement dates from the fourth quarter of 2023 through the fourth quarter of 2024. The following table reflects the Company’s hedged volumes under commodity derivative contracts and the average floor and ceiling or fixed swap prices at which production is hedged as of September 30, 2023:

Collars Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls) Floor

($/bbl) Ceiling

($/bbl) Q4 2023 Crude Oil 51,200 $ 60.00 $ 81.04 Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls) Price

($/bbl) Q4 2023 Crude Oil 18,000 $ 86.64 Q1 2024 Crude Oil 53,300 $ 84.07 Q2 2024 Crude Oil 48,600 $ 81.76 Q3 2024 Crude Oil 45,000 $ 79.80 Q4 2024 Crude Oil 40,720 $ 78.15

STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

U.S. Energy’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company. The Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company, its stockholders and its stakeholders. There is no deadline or definitive timetable set for completion of the strategic alternatives review process and there can be no assurance that this process will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or any other strategic outcome. U.S. Energy does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the review of strategic alternatives until it has been completed or the Company determines that a disclosure is required by law or otherwise deemed appropriate.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to ESG stewardship and being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, risks associated with the integration of the recently acquired assets; the Company’s ability to recognize the expected benefits of the acquisitions and the risk that the expected benefits and synergies of the acquisition may not be fully achieved in a timely manner, or at all; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the acquisitions; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its senior credit facilities; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of oil and natural gas reserves and projecting future rates of production and timing of development activities; competition; operating risks; acquisition risks; liquidity and capital requirements; the effects of governmental regulation; adverse changes in the market for the Company’s oil and natural gas production; dependence upon third-party vendors; risks associated with COVID-19, the global efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, potential downturns in the U.S. and global economies due to COVID-19 and the efforts to stop the spread of the virus, and COVID-19 in general; economic uncertainty relating to increased inflation and global conflicts; the lack of capital available on acceptable terms to finance the Company’s continued growth; the review and evaluation of potential strategic transactions and their impact on stockholder value; the process by which the Company engages in evaluation of strategic transactions; the outcome of potential future strategic transactions and the terms thereof; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents U.S. Energy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company’s publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These reports and filings are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of any Sale Agreement Parties are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on U.S. Energy’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. U.S. Energy cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, U.S. Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by U.S. Energy. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,974 $ 4,411 Oil and natural gas sales receivable 3,486 3,193 Marketable equity securities 161 107 Commodity derivative asset -current 58 – Other current assets 817 558 Real estate assets held for sale, net of selling costs 175 175 Total current assets 6,671 8,444 Oil and natural gas properties under full cost method: Unevaluated properties – 1,584 Evaluated properties 203,375 203,144 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (103,919 ) (96,725 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 99,456 108,003 Property and equipment, net 964 651 Right-of-use asset 733 868 Commodity derivative asset-noncurrent 16 – Other assets 317 354 Total assets $ 108,157 $ 118,320 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,836 $ 7,832 Accrued compensation and benefits 817 1,111 Commodity derivative liability-current 422 1,694 Asset retirement obligations-current 1,850 668 Current lease obligation 179 189 Total current liabilities 12,104 11,494 Credit facility 12,000 12,000 Asset retirement obligations- noncurrent 16,777 14,774 Long-term lease obligation, net of current portion 658 794 Deferred tax liability 446 898 Other noncurrent liabilities – 6 Total liabilities 41,985 39,966 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 shares authorized; 25,506,570 and 25,023,812 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 255 250 Additional paid-in capital 218,245 216,690 Accumulated deficit (152,328 ) (138,586 ) Total shareholders’ equity 66,172 78,354 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 108,157 $ 118,320





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Oil $ 7,811 $ 8,979 $ 21,935 $ 28,146 Natural gas and liquids 930 2,820 3,057 6,005 Total revenue 8,741 11,799 24,992 34,151 Operating expenses: Lease operating expenses 3,999 5,204 12,147 12,349 Gathering, transportation and treating 167 119 419 356 Production taxes 596 817 1,654 2,302 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 2,868 2,528 8,181 6,985 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 6,495 – 6,495 – General and administrative expenses 2,824 2,708 8,964 8,296 Total operating expenses 16,949 11,376 37,860 30,288 Operating income (loss) (8,208 ) 423 (12,868 ) 3,863 Other income (expense): Commodity derivative gain (loss) (504 ) 4,025 704 (4,944 ) Interest expense (306 ) (187 ) (864 ) (295 ) Other income (expense), net 68 (122 ) 46 (168 ) Total other income (expense) (742 ) 3,716 (114 ) (5,407 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ (8,950 ) $ 4,139 $ (12,982 ) $ (1,544 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 162 (29 ) 432 2,392 Net income (loss) $ (8,788 ) $ 4,110 $ (12,550 ) $ 848 Basic weighted shares outstanding 25,428,874 24,390,193 25,265,662 24,548,385 Diluted weighted shares outstanding 25,428,874 24,682,476 25,265,662 24,891,148 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.35 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.03 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.35 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.03





U.S. ENERGY CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(in thousands)

2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (12,550 ) $ 848 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization 8,181 6,985 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 6,495 – Deferred income taxes (452 ) (2,460 ) Total commodity derivative (gains) losses, net (704 ) 4,944 Commodity derivative settlements paid (642 ) (6,099 ) Loss on marketable equity securities (54 ) 85 Impairment and loss on real estate held for sale – 75 Amortization of debt issuance costs 37 32 Stock-based compensation 1,951 2,594 Right of use asset amortization 135 140 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: – – Oil and natural gas sales receivable (292 ) (3,587 ) Other assets 395 320 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,047 5,456 Accrued compensation and benefits (294 ) (479 ) Payments on operating lease liability (145 ) (68 ) Payments on asset retirement obligations (131 ) (289 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,977 $ 8,497 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of proved properties $ – $ (12,610 ) Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (2,878 ) (5,369 ) Property and equipment expenditures (487 ) (379 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties – 1,250 Net cash used in investing activities $ (3,365 ) $ (17,108 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on credit facility $ 500 $ 15,200 Repayment of debt (500 ) (6,047 ) Payment of fees for credit facility – (207 ) Repayments of insurance premium finance note payable (465 ) (396 ) Exercise of warrant – 195 Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards (151 ) (307 ) Dividends paid (1,192 ) (1,156 ) Repurchases of common stock (241 ) – Net cash used in financing activities $ (2,049 ) $ 7,282 Net decrease in cash and equivalents (2,437 ) (1,329 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of period 4,411 4,422 Cash and equivalents, end of period $ 1,974 $ 3,093

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a “non-GAAP financial measure” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), and loss (gain) on marketable securities. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand U.S. Energy’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The Company’s presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.