U.S. equity futures reopen lower, U.S.-China trade relations at new low ebb

U.S. stock index futures dropped when electronic trading resumed on Sunday, with trade relations between the United States and China appearing to reach a new low on Friday, sending Wall Street into a selling frenzy.
