U.S. EV Charging Manufacturer Adds to ENERGY STAR Rated EV Charging Station Lineup

Consistent with its commitment to sustainability, JuiceBar’s 32 and 48-amp chargers join 40-amp unit with ENERGY STAR rating

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connecticut based EV manufacturing charging company today announced that their Level 2 32 and 48-amp electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) has earned ENERGY STAR certification.

JuiceBar’s Gen 3 32 and 48-amp chargers join their 40-amp model that earned ENERGY STAR certification in early 2021. This certification should be soon joined by the remaining Level 2 charger lineup.

“Consistent with our mission to promote EV adoption as a key driver of global sustainability, it is imperative that our EV charging technology is energy efficient,” said Paul Vosper, President and CEO of JuiceBar. “Our second certification through ENERGY STAR recognizes the importance we have placed on providing our customers with fast, safe, reliable, energy efficient solutions.”

EV chargers are typically in standby mode (i.e., not actively charging a vehicle) about 85% of the time and to earn the ENERGY STAR label, they must conserve power when the product is not actively charging the vehicle. ENERGY STAR certified EV chargers provide all the functionality as standard products but use 40% less energy in standby mode, reducing their impact on the environment.

ABOUT JUICEBAR

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV Charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. Our JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our latest 300 Series ‘Gen 3’ chargers offer charge times wh are 60-250% faster than the industry’s standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features, and are network agnostic. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, elegant and resilient charger designs featuring custom branding, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarEV.com.