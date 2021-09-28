Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / U.S. EV Charging Manufacturer Adds to ENERGY STAR Rated EV Charging Station Lineup

U.S. EV Charging Manufacturer Adds to ENERGY STAR Rated EV Charging Station Lineup

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Consistent with its commitment to sustainability, JuiceBar’s 32 and 48-amp chargers join 40-amp unit with ENERGY STAR rating

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connecticut based EV manufacturing charging company today announced that their Level 2 32 and 48-amp electric vehicle service equipment (EVSE) has earned ENERGY STAR certification.

JuiceBar’s Gen 3 32 and 48-amp chargers join their 40-amp model that earned ENERGY STAR certification in early 2021. This certification should be soon joined by the remaining Level 2 charger lineup.

“Consistent with our mission to promote EV adoption as a key driver of global sustainability, it is imperative that our EV charging technology is energy efficient,” said Paul Vosper, President and CEO of JuiceBar. “Our second certification through ENERGY STAR recognizes the importance we have placed on providing our customers with fast, safe, reliable, energy efficient solutions.”

EV chargers are typically in standby mode (i.e., not actively charging a vehicle) about 85% of the time and to earn the ENERGY STAR label, they must conserve power when the product is not actively charging the vehicle. ENERGY STAR certified EV chargers provide all the functionality as standard products but use 40% less energy in standby mode, reducing their impact on the environment. 

ABOUT JUICEBAR
JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV Charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. Our JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our latest 300 Series ‘Gen 3’ chargers offer charge times wh are 60-250% faster than the industry’s standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features, and are network agnostic. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, elegant and resilient charger designs featuring custom branding, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarEV.com.

Media Contact
Nicole Robinson
Skyya PR for JuiceBar
[email protected]
ph: (763) 229-1739

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.