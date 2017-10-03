U.S. expels 15 Cuban diplomats, drawing protest from Havana

WASHINGTON/HAVANA (Reuters) – The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats after pulling more than half of its own embassy staff out of Havana last week, drawing an angry protest from the Cuban government.
