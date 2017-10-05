U.S. expulsion of Cuban diplomats includes all business officers

HAVANA (Reuters) – The Cuban diplomats expelled from the United States this week included all those dealing with U.S. businesses, Cuba’s embassy in Washington told Reuters on Thursday, dealing another blow to bilateral commercial ties.
