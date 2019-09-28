U.S. FAA requiring inspections for cracks on some 737 NG planes

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration late on Friday said it would require operators of some Boeing 737 NG jetliners to conduct inspections for structural cracks and make repairs as needed following the discovery of cracks on a small number of planes.
