U.S. farm group targets Trump with free-trade ads

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A farm lobbying group is spending $500,000 to air television ads on channels near U.S. President Donald Trump’s home in Florida to encourage free trade, with the group worried recent metal tariffs could result in retaliation against U.S. agricultural goods.
