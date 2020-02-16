U.S. farmer wins $265 million weedkiller award from Bayer, BASF lawsuit

A Missouri jury’s $265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two companies as at least 140 similar cases head to U.S. courts later this year.
