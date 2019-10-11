U.S. farmers cheered the Trump administration’s announcement of a potentially dramatic increase in U.S. agricultural sales to China on Friday but warned they needed to see a follow-through of actual purchases.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Judge blocks Trump immigration rule, calls it ‘repugnant to American Dream’ - October 11, 2019
- Fox News veteran Shepard Smith quits; hopes ‘facts will win the day’ - October 11, 2019
- U.S. farmers cheered by apparent trade truce, hope shipments to follow - October 11, 2019