Breaking News
Home / Top News / U.S. FDA grants orphan drug designation to glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome

U.S. FDA grants orphan drug designation to glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Company announcement – No. 48/2017

U.S. FDA grants orphan drug designation to glepaglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 24, 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) has granted an orphan drug designation to glepaglutide for the treatment of the rare disease short bowel syndrome (SBS)*. Glepaglutide is a Zealand-invented long-acting GLP-2 analog that may offer a treatment option for patients with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. Glepaglutide has been shown to reduce fecal wet weight output as well as indicated increases in both energy, fluid and electrolyte absorption in SBS patients in a Phase 2 trial. Interactions with U.S. and EU regulatory authorities are planned with the aim of moving glepaglutide into Phase 3 clinical trials in 2018.

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and CEO of Zealand, comments:
The orphan drug designation is great news, both for Zealand and for the patients suffering from short bowel syndrome. The orphan drug designation for glepaglutide enables us to have a closer and more frequent dialogue with the FDA throughout our late stage clinical development. Glepaglutide is one of Zealand’s leading product candidates, which we are developing all the way to market, and this designation is an important step for us in our efforts to ensure an efficient path to registration and patient access.”

The United States Congress passed the Orphan Drug Act in 1983 to provide incentives for industry investment in treatments for rare conditions. Companies that receive orphan drug designation for their products qualify for various incentives including tax credits for clinical trial costs, relief from prescription drug user fees and the potential for seven years of market exclusivity after the drug is approved.

Short bowel syndrome
Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a life-threatening and complex chronic severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. In adults, the main underlying causes of SBS are major intestinal surgery following Crohn’s disease, ischemia, radiation damage and surgery. It is estimated that 20,000-40,000 patients are affected by SBS in the U.S. and Europe. The most severely affected people are dependent on daily parenteral support. This requires them to be connected to infusion lines and pumps, which pose significant restrictions on their ability to engage in daily activities.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and CEO
Tel.: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: [email protected]

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: [email protected]

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates under license collaborations with Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim as well as a pipeline of internal product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow us on Twitter @ZealandPharma or LinkedIn.

*https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/opdlisting/oopd/detailedIndex.cfm?
cfgridkey=539216 

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8adcfbfe-79c2-43d3-a199-5c4e6afd0efd

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.