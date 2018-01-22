U.S. FDA releases initial review of Philip Morris’ iQOS device

(Reuters) – An electronic product made by Philip Morris International Inc that heats rather than burns tobacco contains lower levels of harmful and potentially harmful compounds than cigarettes, a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Five workers missing in explosion at Oklahoma drilling site: sheriff’s office - January 22, 2018
- FDA releases initial review of Philip Morris’ iQOS device - January 22, 2018
- Higher oil prices give Halliburton better-than-expected fourth quarter - January 22, 2018