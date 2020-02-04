U.S. finalizes rule to slap duties on countries that undervalue currencies

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday finalized a new rule to impose anti-subsidy duties on products from countries that it has determined undervalue their currencies against the dollar, including potentially China.
