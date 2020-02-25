U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits ‘happiness’ class at Delhi school

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visited on Tuesday a government school in the Indian capital of New Delhi that teaches a special “happiness curriculum”, rooted in mindfulness practices.
