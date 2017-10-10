U.S. flies bombers over Korean peninsula with South Korean, Japanese fighter jets

SEOUL (Reuters) – The U.S. military flew two Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force late on Tuesday amid high tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, South Korea’s military said.
