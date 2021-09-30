Breaking News
U.S. Global Investors Announces a 50% Increase in Monthly Dividend

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 50% increase in the monthly dividend, from $0.0050 to $0.0075.

The Board approved payment of $0.0075 per share per month beginning in October 2021 and continuing through December 2021. The record dates are October 11, November 15 and December 13, and the payment dates will be October 25, November 29 and December 27.

This is the second time that a GROW dividend increase has been approved in 2021, the first being in February, when the Board voted to raise the payment from $0.0025 to $0.0050.

“The increase reflects the Board’s confidence in the Company’s growth in revenues and cash flow, as well as its ongoing strategic investment in HIVE Blockchain Technologies,” commented Frank Holmes, Company CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Shareholders are highly encouraged to listen to a replay of the HIVE earnings webcast by clicking here.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board, at its sole discretion, after review of the company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Frank Holmes has been appointed non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of HIVE Blockchain Technologies. Both Mr. Holmes and U.S. Global Investors own shares of HIVE. Effective 8/31/2018, Frank Holmes serves as the interim executive chairman of HIVE.

