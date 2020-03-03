Breaking News
Home / Top News / U.S. Global Investors Announces Completion of Sale of Ownership Interest in Galileo

U.S. Global Investors Announces Completion of Sale of Ownership Interest in Galileo

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

San Antonio, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, announces that it has completed the previously-announced sale back of its 65-percent interest in Toronto-based Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc. (“Galileo”) for $1.0 million (Canadian), effective March 2, 2020. The transaction follows a binding letter of intent dated December 30, 2019, whereby Galileo, pursuant to a capital restructuring, agreed to repurchase all of its common shares owned by the Company.

Except for an equity method investment in a fund managed by Galileo, the Company no longer has any involvement with the operations of Galileo. Frank Holmes, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Company, and Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer (CFO), formerly served as directors of Galileo. 

####

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

CONTACT: Joseph Guyer
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1221
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.