U.S. Global Investors Announces Monthly Dividend Distribution to Investors in Its Near-Term Tax Free Fund (NEARX)

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors announces the monthly cash dividend payment to investors in its Near-Term Tax Free Fund (NEARX). The distribution, which fell on September 30, 2019, was $0.002125 per share.

All income distributed by NEARX is tax-free at the federal and often state and local levels. That’s because the fund invests in municipal bonds, which are tax exempt. Specifically, NEARX invests in short-term, investment-grade bonds, which have been historically less volatile than longer-term instruments.

NEARX seeks preservation of capital and has maintained a net asset value (NAV) that’s floated in the $2 range. It’s demonstrated minimal fluctuation in its share price, even in times of economic crisis. In the past 12 months through September 30, the fund’s NAV price volatility was less than 1.5 percent.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

This news release and other statements by U.S. Global Investors may include certain “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to revenues, expenses and expectations regarding market conditions. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “seeks,” “anticipates” or other comparable words. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and should be read with corporate filings and other important information on the Company’s website, www.usfunds.com, or the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

These filings, such as the Company’s annual report and Form 10-Q, should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results may vary. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by visiting www.usfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

Bond funds are subject to interest-rate risk; their value declines as interest rates rise. Though the Near-Term Tax Free Fund seeks minimal fluctuations in share price, it is subject to the risk that the credit quality of a portfolio holding could decline, as well as risk related to changes in the economic conditions of a state, region or issuer. These risks could cause the fund’s share price to decline. Tax-exempt income is federal income tax free. A portion of this income may be subject to state and local taxes and at times the alternative minimum tax. The Near-Term Tax Free Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities that pay taxable interest. Income or fund distributions attributable to capital gains are usually subject to both state and federal income taxes.

There is no guarantee that the issuers of any securities will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, will remain at current levels or increase over time.

CONTACT: Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
[email protected]
