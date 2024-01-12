San Antonio, TX, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today is pleased to announce that it repurchased 93,907 of its own shares in December 2023, at a net cost of almost $272,000. This is slightly more than twice the number of shares that the Company repurchased the previous month and the same month a year earlier.

“The Company believes its stock is undervalued and therefore buys back shares of GROW stock when the price is flat or down from the previous trading day,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “In last year’s letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett highlighted the value proposition of buying back one’s own stock at ‘value-accretive prices.’ Doing so, Buffett says, benefits all shareholders, not just the biggest holders. We agree.”

A Strong 2023 for GOAU, the Smart-Beta 2.0 Gold Equities ETF

The Company is also pleased to announce that its gold equity ETF, the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE: GOAU), ended 2023 in the top decile among 69 Equity Precious Metals funds for the 12-month period, according to Morningstar data. These results are based off of total return and net asset value (NAV).

“I couldn’t be happier with how well GOAU performed in 2023 relative to its peers,” Mr. Holmes continues. “The fund is based on approximately 10,000 hours of research to create its unique model and approach to investing in gold equities. As designed, GOAU is a rigorous and robust, smart-beta 2.0, quant-based ETF, meaning it combines passive investing with characteristics that some investors might associate with active investing. Unlike many of its peers, for example, GOAU is highly selective about what companies are included. Every quarter, we use quantitative stock-picking factors to help select high-quality gold stocks, which we rank based not just on market cap but also on financial value factors. Whenever a company dilutes these factors, it’s kicked out of the ETF. GOAU rebalances and reconstitutes each quarter.”

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Morningstar rankings are based on a fund’s average annual total return relative to all funds in the same Morningstar category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The Fund was ranked 8% among 69 funds for the 1-year period, 15% among 67 funds for the 3-year period and 26% among 63 funds for the 5-year period as of 12/31/23. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Fund holdings and allocations are subject to change at any time. Click to view fund holdings for GOAU.

