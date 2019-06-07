Breaking News
U.S. Global Investors Continues GROW Dividends

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

San Antonio, Texas, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends in the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

The company’s board of directors approved payment of the $0.0025 per share per month dividend beginning in July 2019 and continuing through September 2019. The record dates are July 15, August 12 and September 16, and the payment dates will be July 29, August 26 and September 30.

At the end of this period, the company will have paid monthly dividends for more than 10 years. At the June 6, 2019, closing price of $1.12 the $0.0025 monthly dividend equals a 2.68 percent yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global’s board of directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

CONTACT: Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210-308-1268
[email protected]
