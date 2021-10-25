Breaking News
U.S. Global Investors Continues Monthly GROW Dividend in October

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, will continue its payment of monthly dividends in October.

Monthly Dividends

A monthly dividend of $0.0075 per share was authorized in September 2021 to continue through December 2021. The October dividend record date is October 11 and the payment date is October 25.

As of the October payment, the Company has paid a monthly dividend for more than 12 years straight and has increased its dividend twice in the past calendar year. At the October 20, 2021, closing price of $6.42, the $0.0075 monthly dividend equals a 1.40% yield on an annualized basis.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by the Board, at its sole discretion, after review of the company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the company and general business conditions.

Stock Repurchases

The Company also has a stock repurchase program, approved by the Board of Directors, authorizing it to annually purchase up to $2.75 million of its outstanding common shares on the open market through December 31, 2021. The buyback program has been in place since December 2012. The plan may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

CONTACT: Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com

