SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors from gold mining to airlines, today reported operating income of $215,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on total revenues of $3.1 million. The Company recorded a net loss of $176,000, or $0.01 per share.

Average assets under management (AUM) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, were $2.1 billion, a decrease of $835 million, or 28%, from the same quarter a year earlier.

“The decline in assets was predominantly driven by the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS), which saw net outflows totaling $668 million from January 2023 to September 2023 as mostly foreign investors, fearing a global recession, cut their exposure to ETFs,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “However, as I highlight below, trading activity in JETS has improved in the current December quarter as the price of crude oil has fallen below its 200-day moving average; airfare remains strong; and the rate of annual inflation has eased, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its monetary tightening policy.”

Total Shareholder Yield, Including Share Repurchases

Shareholder yield is a ratio that shows how much money shareholders receive from a company in the form of cash dividends, net share repurchases and debt reduction. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, the Company’s shareholder yield was 6.84%.1

During the three-month period, the Company purchased a total of 198,213 class A shares using cash of approximately $611,000. This is almost five times the number of shares that the Company repurchased during the same period a year earlier. The repurchase program has been in place since December 2012. The Company buys back stock on flat or down days.

Global Airline Industry’s Historic Rebound

Nearly four years after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded planes and shocked the industry, Thanksgiving air travel in the U.S. set a new daily record for passenger numbers. On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a record 2.9 million passengers, painting a picture of an industry on the cusp of a historic rebound.2

Delta Air Lines reported robust holiday travel demand and increasing corporate bookings, reflecting a bright end to 2023 and solid beginning to 2024. Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, Delta CEO Ed Bastian doubled down on the carrier’s positive 2023 guidance, citing record revenues for the Thanksgiving holiday. Christmas bookings look to be “very, very strong,” Bastian said.3

On a related note, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts net profits of $25.7 billion for the global airline industry in 2024, with operating profits reaching a record $49.3 billion. North American carriers, which were first to return to profitability in 2022, are set to collect a combined $14.4 billion in profits, the IATA says.4

“The positive sentiment surrounding air travel has translated into higher AUM in JETS,” says Mr. Holmes. “In the fourth calendar quarter through Friday, December 8, 2023, JETS saw net inflows of $294 million, reversing a series of outflows in the first three quarters of the year.”

Interest Rates and Consumer Spending Impact on Luxury Stocks

In the quarter ended September 30, 2023, luxury stocks underwent a correction, which followed a period of consolidation in the second quarter and strong performance in the first quarter, primarily attributed to China’s reopening. The initial optimism that surrounded China’s reopening at the beginning of the year diminished rapidly as the country began to release weaker economic data, and the property sector continued to lag behind.

Additional factors that contributed to the correction in the luxury sector included rising interest rates and the depletion of pandemic stimulus measures, which resulted in a decrease in consumer spending. Notably, only the wealthiest 20% of Americans still retained excess pandemic savings, according to a Fed study.

“Despite the macro challenges, the global luxury market has demonstrated great resilience in 2023, generating an estimated €1.5 trillion (about $1.6 trillion) in sales. This marks an 8%-10% increase over 2022 and sets a new all-time sales record for the luxury industry, according to Bain & Company. Personal luxury goods were projected to hit €362 billion ($390 billion),5” Mr. Holmes continues. “Furthermore, I was pleased to see that our Global Luxury Goods Fund (USLUX) managed to beat the S&P Global Luxury Index for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.”

Healthy Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had net working capital of approximately $37.7 million, an increase of $246,000 from June 30, 2023. Total assets, including various corporate investments, stood at $54.1 million. With approximately $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has adequate liquidity to meet its current obligations, in addition to investments in our funds and convertible notes.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Operating Revenues $3,133 $4,412 Operating Expenses 2,918 2,827 Operating Income 215 1,585 Total Other Income (Loss) (456) (1,399) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (241) 186 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (65) 133 Net Income (Loss) $(176) $53 Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Basic and Diluted) $(0.01) $0.00 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Basic) 14,465,510 14,948,688 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Diluted) 14,465,701 14,949,275 Avg. Assets Under Management (Billions) $2.1 $2.9



About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Total Annualized Returns as of 09/30/2023:

Fund One-Year Five-Year Ten-Year Since Inception Expense Ratio Global Luxury Goods Fund 22.89% 5.59% 5.66% 7.78% (10/17/94) 1.51% S&P Global Luxury Index 20.47% 8.63% 7.76% 10.14% (08/31/2011) n/a

The S&P Global Luxury Index is comprised of 80 of the largest publicly traded companies engaged in the production or distribution of luxury goods or the provision of luxury services that meet specific investibility requirements. It is not possible to invest in an index. The shareholder yield is a ratio that shows how much money the company is sending back to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

