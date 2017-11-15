U.S. government approaches 18 states to fight AT&T-Time Warner deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has approached 18 state attorneys general to try to win their support for an antitrust lawsuit to block pay TV and wireless powerhouse AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion deal to buy media and entertainment company Time Warner Inc, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
