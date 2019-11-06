Voting in U.S. state and local elections on Tuesday showed no evidence of successful tampering by any foreign government, the Justice Department and six U.S. security agencies said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In review of fatal Arizona crash, U.S. agency says Uber software had flaws - November 5, 2019
- U.S. government sees no evidence of hacking in Tuesday’s elections - November 5, 2019
- Uber test vehicles involved in 37 crashes before fatal self-driving incident - November 5, 2019