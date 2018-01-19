U.S. government shutdown looms, lawmakers in hectic negotiations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers raced against the clock to avert a federal government shutdown on Friday but it was not clear if hectic negotiations would bring a deal before a midnight deadline.
