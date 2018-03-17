U.S. government to accept metals tariffs exclusion requests from Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department said it will begin accepting requests on Monday for product exclusions from President Donald Trump’s new steel and aluminum import tariffs, but it could take up to 90 days for the agency to make determinations.
