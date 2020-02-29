U.S. hails ‘monumental day for Afghanistan’ ahead of Taliban pact

Saturday is a “monumental day for Afghanistan”, the United States embassy in Kabul said on Twitter, just hours before the signing of a pact with Taliban Islamist militants that could bring an end to an 18-year war in the South Asian nation.
