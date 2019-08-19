U.S. has conveyed its ‘strong position’ to Greece about Iranian tanker: official

The United States has conveyed its “strong position” to the Greek government about an Iranian tanker that sailed for Greece on Monday after it was freed from detention off Gibraltar and Washington says is carrying oil to Syria, a State Department official said.
