WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of hate crimes committed in the United States rose in 2016 for the second consecutive year, with African-Americans, Jews and Muslims targeted in many of the incidents, the FBI said on Monday in an annual report.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. hate crimes rise for second straight year: FBI - November 13, 2017
- U.S. court lets Trump travel ban go partially into effect - November 13, 2017
- Amazon to produce ‘Lord of the Rings’ television series - November 13, 2017